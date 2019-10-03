Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 134,996,090.05% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 361,262,376.24% -48.8% -37.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 421.74% and an $12 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.