Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|8
|-0.35
|29.19M
|-1.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Pfenex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|134,996,090.05%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|361,262,376.24%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Pfenex Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 421.74% and an $12 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
