Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $14, and a 222.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.