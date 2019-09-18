Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.67 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 419.48% upside potential and an average target price of $12. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 45.72% and its average target price is $8. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.