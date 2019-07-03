Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 229.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 13.4%. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 52.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.