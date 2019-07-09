Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 222.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 0%. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.