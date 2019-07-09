Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 222.58%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 0%. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
