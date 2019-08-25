Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1207.58
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, with potential upside of 490.72%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
