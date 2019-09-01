Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 466.80% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average target price of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 35.3%. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.