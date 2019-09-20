Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.46 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $12, and a 378.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $182, while its potential upside is 73.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Competitively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd was more bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.