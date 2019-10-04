Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

As Biotechnology companies, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.04 20.43M -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 135,778,449.31% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 502,088,965.35% -104.2% -54.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $12, and a 442.99% upside potential. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 196.30% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.