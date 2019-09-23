Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$12 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 349.44%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
