Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 349.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.