Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|84.17
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $14, and a 225.58% upside potential. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 60.08%. The results provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.92%
|-19.8%
|-27.43%
|0%
|0%
|-24.37%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
