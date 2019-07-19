Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 84.17 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $14, and a 225.58% upside potential. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 60.08%. The results provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.