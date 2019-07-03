Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.13 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 229.41% upside potential and an average target price of $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 0% respectively. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.