Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.13
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Fortress Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 229.41% upside potential and an average target price of $14.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 0% respectively. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
