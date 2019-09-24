Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|62.92
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 349.44% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average price target of $12.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
