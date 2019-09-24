Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 62.92 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 349.44% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average price target of $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.