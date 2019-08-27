Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cortexyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 508.70%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.