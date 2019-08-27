Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cortexyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 508.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.