Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Since Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.71 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 338.87%. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus target price and a -8.16% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 46.5% respectively. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.