Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.10 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target while its potential upside is 212.78%. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 71.43%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.9% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.