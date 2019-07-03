Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

We are comparing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, with potential upside of 212.78%. Competitively the average target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 94.44% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.