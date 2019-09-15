Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 374.31%. Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 260.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 49.3%. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.