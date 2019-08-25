Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 490.72% and an $14 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 0%. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.