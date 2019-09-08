Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and BioLineRx Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and BioLineRx Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 466.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 27.13% respectively. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BioLineRx Ltd. has 3.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.