Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

We are contrasting Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 171.66 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 365.89% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 46.5% respectively. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.