Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Touches $2.69 Low on Aug, 11; Nanometrics (NANO) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Benchmark maintained Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. See Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

The stock of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) reached all time low today, Aug, 11 and still has $2.45 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.69 share price. This indicates more downside for the $19.96 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.45 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.80 million less. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 18,674 shares traded or 66.88% up from the average. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 22,885 shares. Menta Limited Com holds 13,553 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 6,529 shares in its portfolio. 40,341 are held by Voya Mngmt Ltd. Highstreet Asset holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Federated Pa accumulated 101,567 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Aqr Capital reported 95,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 100,000 shares. 17,000 are held by Teton Advsrs Inc. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 186,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 9,108 shares.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 189,759 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $701.40 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 22.97 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. The company has market cap of $19.96 million. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anchiano Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.