Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Touches $2.46 Low on Aug, 15; Ion Geophysical (IO) Shorts Raised By 47.88%

Ion Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) had an increase of 47.88% in short interest. IO’s SI was 909,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 47.88% from 615,300 shares previously. With 194,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Ion Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s short sellers to cover IO’s short positions. The SI to Ion Geophysical Corporation’s float is 9.66%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 34,241 shares traded. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has declined 62.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IO News: 07/03/2018 ULTRACHARGE LTD – LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED WITH AERONAUTICS LTD TO DEVELOP LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES FOR UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLES; 26/03/2018 – KULR Technology to Exclusively Commercialize Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Testing Devices Developed by NASA, NREL; 20/04/2018 – ION BEAM FILES DATA CONCERNING TRANSPARENCY; 20/04/2018 – ION Confirms GBP38.703 a Share Cash Offer for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 02/05/2018 – ION Geophysical 1Q Loss/Shr $1.44; 20/04/2018 – ION OFFER CONDITIONAL ON VALID ACCEPTANCES NOT LESS THAN 75%; 06/04/2018 – JD Supra Law Nws: WesternGeco v. ION Geophysical Corp. and Lost Profit Damages under § 271(f); 20/04/2018 – ION CAPITAL UK LTD – OFFER IMPLIES AN ENTERPRISE VALUE MULTIPLE OF APPROXIMATELY 4.7X FIDESSA’S RECURRING REVENUE AND 25.9X CASH EBITDA FY ENDED DEC 31; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Into ION

The stock of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $2.29 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.46 share price. This indicates more downside for the $18.25 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.29 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.28M less. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 18,323 shares traded or 51.69% up from the average. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.25 million. It operates through three divisions: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. It currently has negative earnings. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization.

Among 2 analysts covering Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anchiano Therapeutics has $16 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 469.11% above currents $2.46 stock price. Anchiano Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. The company has market cap of $18.25 million. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018.