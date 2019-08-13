Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) Reaches $2.49 Low on Aug, 13; Meredith (MDP)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Meredith Corp (MDP) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 108 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 69 sold and reduced their stakes in Meredith Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 41.84 million shares, down from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Meredith Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 58 Increased: 74 New Position: 34.

The stock of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $2.34 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.49 share price. This indicates more downside for the $18.48 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.34 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.11 million less. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 2,929 shares traded. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation for 1.78 million shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 206,588 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 2.45% invested in the company for 358,200 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 2.12% in the stock. Edmp Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 34,319 shares.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. The company has market cap of $18.48 million. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018.