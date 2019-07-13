Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Contrasting side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 201.72% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average target price of $14. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 13.84%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 41.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.