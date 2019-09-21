Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3765.27 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 371.51% upside potential and an average target price of $12. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 231.13% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 59% respectively. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.