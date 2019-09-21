Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|3765.27
|N/A
|-2.15
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and TG Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 371.51% upside potential and an average target price of $12. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 231.13% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 59% respectively. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
