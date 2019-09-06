Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Contrasting side by side

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential is 466.80% at a $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd was more bearish than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.