Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 362 4.90 N/A 20.54 14.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price while its potential upside is 291.06%. Competitively the average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 37.53% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 73.6%. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 8 of the 10 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.