Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|362
|4.90
|N/A
|20.54
|14.89
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price while its potential upside is 291.06%. Competitively the average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 37.53% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 73.6%. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.04%
|-18.55%
|-25.78%
|-14.25%
|-1.19%
|-18.11%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 8 of the 10 factors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
