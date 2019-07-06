Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparing side by side

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 213.90% and an $14 consensus price target. Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a -19.20% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 70.9%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 23.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 32.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.