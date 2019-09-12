Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and OncoSec Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price while its potential upside is 347.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.