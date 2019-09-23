Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 371.51% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with consensus price target of $12. Competitively the consensus price target of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 118.70% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 23.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.