Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparing side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.91
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 466.80% and an $14 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
