Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparing side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 466.80% and an $14 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.