Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Contrasting side by side

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.66 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 402.09% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average price target of $12. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $165.5, while its potential upside is 28.90%. Based on the results shown earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.