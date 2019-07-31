Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target while its potential upside is 371.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 4.3%. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.