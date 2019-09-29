Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 133,844,772.71% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,546,436.29% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $12, and a 421.74% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 55.5%. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.