Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|9.66M
|-1.50
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|133,844,772.71%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|69,546,436.29%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $12, and a 421.74% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 55.5%. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
