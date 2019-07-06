Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 213.90% and an $14 average price target. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 1.31%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 52.1%. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.