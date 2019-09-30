Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 134,283,140.92% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 272,466,960.35% -10.2% -8.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$12 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 421.74%. Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 76.77%. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.