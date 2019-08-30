Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.22 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price while its potential upside is 560.38%. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential upside is 67.06% and its average target price is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 76.5% respectively. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.