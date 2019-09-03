Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and BeyondSpring Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 466.80% and an $14 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 2.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
