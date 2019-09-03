Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and BeyondSpring Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 466.80% and an $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 2.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.