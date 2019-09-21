Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Comparison side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential is 371.51% at a $12 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.