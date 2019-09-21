Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Comparison side by side

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential is 371.51% at a $12 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
