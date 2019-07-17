Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 19.94 N/A -1.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 230.97%. Competitively the consensus price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 0.96% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 32% respectively. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.