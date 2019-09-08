Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Contrasting side by side

Since Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 466.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.