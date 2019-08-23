Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Allakos Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 473.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.