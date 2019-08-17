Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.00 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 490.72% and an $14 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 25.5% respectively. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 23.87%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd was more bearish than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.