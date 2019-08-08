Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 382.76% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average target price of $14. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 78.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.