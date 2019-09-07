Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 388.72%. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $59, while its potential upside is 38.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.