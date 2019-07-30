Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 6.84 N/A -2.53 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

The Current Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Tocagen Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Tocagen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 413.83% at a $13 average target price. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 111.95%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc.

Roughly 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 6.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.