Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus price target of $10, and a 196.74% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.43%. Competitively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.