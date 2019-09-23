Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3752.80 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$13 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 265.17%. Competitively TG Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 232.23%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 59% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.