Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.32 N/A 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.23 beta indicates that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 292.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 66.4%. Insiders owned roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.